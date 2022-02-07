Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques hit out at Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain during the recent Big Bash League (BBL) and told him to stop chucking the ball.

Henriques, who played for the Sydney Sixers, was heard telling Hasnain “nice throw, mate”, as reported by Cricket Pakistan.

This incident occurred when the Sixers faced the Sydney Thunder, which is the team Hasnain represented.

The 21-year-old took seven wickets in five games for the Thunder at an average of 15.71 and an economy rate of 6.00.

He was subsequently reported for having a suspicious bowling action, and was ultimately found to have an illegal action.

This means Hasnain will be banned from bowling in international matches until he rectifies his bowling action and gets it retested.

Hasnain had been playing for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7 and claimed three wickets in three matches at an average of 25.33 and an economy rate of 8.44.

The timing of Hasnain’s illegal bowling action couldn’t have been worse as it comes right before Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan.

Australia, who are travelling to Pakistan after 24 years, will play three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4 to 25, while the limited over series will be held in Rawalpindi from March 29 to April 5.

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 565 ( 10.08 % ) Karachi Kings 1093 ( 19.49 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1864 ( 33.24 % ) Multan Sultans 938 ( 16.73 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 598 ( 10.67 % ) Quetta Gladiators 549 ( 9.79 % ) Back

