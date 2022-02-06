Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said Mohammad Rizwan “should not feel any pressure” from himself and former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

When Sarfaraz was removed as captain, Rizwan overtook him as the national team’s go-to wicketkepeer-batsman.

Since then, Sarfaraz has held the back-up role and has only played a handful of international matches.

Akmal, meanwhile, last played for Pakistan in April 2017.

“Rizwan should not feel any pressure from my side nor Sarfaraz’s side,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan is currently captaining the Multan Sultans in PSL 7 and has amassed 215 runs in five matches, which includes three fifties, at an average of 53.75 and a strike-rate of 138.70.

Akmal, meanwhile, is part of the Peshawar Zalmi squad and has accumulated 72 runs in three games at an average of 24 and a strike-rate of 144.

As for Sarfaraz, he is leading the Quetta Gladiators and has scored 48 runs in four matches at an average of 24 and a strike-rate of 106.66.

