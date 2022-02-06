Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal believes that Rohail Nazir, Bismillah Khan and Mohammad Haris are the best back-ups for Mohammad Rizwan.

Currently, former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is the second-choice wicketkeeper-batsman behind Rizwan.

However, Akmal wants the team management to start grooming a younger player and sees a lot of promise in Nazir, Bismillah and Haris.

Nazir and Haris are both 20, while Bismillah is 31 years old, making him two years older than Rizwan.

“If [the] PCB wants to groom someone then they should pick someone like Rohail Nazir, Bismillah Khan, and Mohammad Haris,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Nazir is currently part of the Karachi Kings’ squad in PSL 7, while Haris is a member of the Peshawar Zalmi.

Bismillah isn’t part of any team for the PSL.

