Kamran Akmal said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan should be “given the freedom to play how he wants to play”.

Rizwan was in red-hot form throughout 2021 and was named the ICC’s T20I Cricketer of the Year as a a result of it.

Given how well he is doing, Akmal is hoping that Rizwan isn’t told to change his game in the future.

“He should be given the freedom to play how he wants to play,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan is currently captaining the Multan Sultans in PSL 7 and has scored 215 runs in five matches, which includes three fifties, at an average of 53.75 and a strike-rate of 138.70.

Akmal, meanwhile, is part of the Peshawar Zalmi squad and has made 72 runs in three games at an average of 24 and a strike-rate of 144.

