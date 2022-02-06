Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Kamran Akmal believes fellow Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has fully cemented his spot in the national team.

Rizwan was on fire throughout 2021 and even won the ICC’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award.

Since he has been excelling in all formats, Akmal said Rizwan should be supported “in every way possible” to ensure he continues to perform at the highest level.

“I believe Rizwan is completely set and we should support him in every way possible,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan is currently captaining the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has made 215 runs in five matches, which includes three fifties, at an average of 53.75 and a strike-rate of 138.70.

ALSO CHECK OUT: They are the best back-ups for Mohammad Rizwan, Kamran Akmal picks three promising Pakistan wicketkeepers

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 524 ( 9.99 % ) Karachi Kings 1078 ( 20.55 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1731 ( 32.99 % ) Multan Sultans 806 ( 15.36 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 577 ( 11 % ) Quetta Gladiators 531 ( 10.12 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 524 ( 9.99 % ) Karachi Kings 1078 ( 20.55 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1731 ( 32.99 % ) Multan Sultans 806 ( 15.36 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 577 ( 11 % ) Quetta Gladiators 531 ( 10.12 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...