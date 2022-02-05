He’s doing a fantastic job, Akmal on Pakistan player soaring to new heights

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Kamran Akmal said fellow Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been “doing a fantastic job”.
Ever since replacing Sarfaraz Ahmed as the national team’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman, Rizwan has excelled.
He hit new heights last year as he was one of the top performers in the world.
As a result of scoring consistently, he was named the ICC’s T20I Cricketer of the Year.
“I think Rizwan is doing a fantastic job,” Akmal told Cricket Pakistan.
Rizwan is currently captaining the Multan Sultans in PSL 7 and has scored 133 runs in four matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 44.33 and a strike-rate of 130.39.
Akmal, meanwhile, is part of the Peshawar Zalmi squad and has made 62 runs in two games at an average of 31 and a strike-rate of 144.18.
