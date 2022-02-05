Marnus Labuschagne picked Babar Azam as Pakistan’s best batsman
Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne said Babar Azam is the best batsman Pakistan have got.
Azam, who captains Pakistan, is widely regarded as one of the top players in the world right now in all three formats.
Labuschagne made the comment during a question and answer session he held with fans on Twitter.
“Babar,” he said.
Azam is currently captaining the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has made scores of 23, 32, 41 and 90 not out.
