Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne said Babar Azam is the best batsman Pakistan have got.

Azam, who captains Pakistan, is widely regarded as one of the top players in the world right now in all three formats.

Labuschagne made the comment during a question and answer session he held with fans on Twitter.

“Babar,” he said.

Azam is currently captaining the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has made scores of 23, 32, 41 and 90 not out.

ALSO CHECK OUT: His in-swinger would bowl me out, Hashim Amla on Pakistan bowler who is a swing specialist

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38465 ( 12.72 % ) Babar Azam 222952 ( 73.71 % ) Steve Smith 5980 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7485 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12826 ( 4.24 % ) Joe Root 997 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1877 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 613 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7882 ( 2.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 939 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1826 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38465 ( 12.72 % ) Babar Azam 222952 ( 73.71 % ) Steve Smith 5980 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7485 ( 2.47 % ) Kane Williamson 12826 ( 4.24 % ) Joe Root 997 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1877 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 613 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7882 ( 2.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 939 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 619 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1826 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...