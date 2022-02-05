Hashim Amla: “I’d prepare for an out-swinger, and he would beat my inside edge and clip the bails, bowling me out”
South Africa batting great Hashim Amla said Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif’s in-swinger would “beat my inside edge and clip the bails”.
Asif has often been described as a magical bowler due to his incredible ability to swing the ball both ways and have an impact in all conditions.
Amla and iconic England batsman Kevin Pietersen have both previously said that Asif was the toughest bowler they faced in their careers.
“I’d prepare for an out-swinger, and he would beat my inside edge and clip the bails, bowling me out,” Amla was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Asif picked up 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
