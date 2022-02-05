Image courtesy of: Zimbio

South Africa batting great Hashim Amla said Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif’s in-swinger would “beat my inside edge and clip the bails”.

Asif has often been described as a magical bowler due to his incredible ability to swing the ball both ways and have an impact in all conditions.

Amla and iconic England batsman Kevin Pietersen have both previously said that Asif was the toughest bowler they faced in their careers.

“I’d prepare for an out-swinger, and he would beat my inside edge and clip the bails, bowling me out,” Amla was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Asif picked up 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 24094 ( 18.91 % ) Waqar Younis 2518 ( 1.98 % ) Javed Miandad 7775 ( 6.1 % ) Shahid Afridi 36022 ( 28.27 % ) Imran Khan 24581 ( 19.29 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2850 ( 2.24 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2381 ( 1.87 % ) Hanif Mohammad 438 ( 0.34 % ) Younis Khan 4768 ( 3.74 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2583 ( 2.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7592 ( 5.96 % ) Saeed Anwar 9055 ( 7.11 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 978 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1767 ( 1.39 % ) Back

