He is Pakistan’s best bowler, Labuschagne on dangerous wicket-taker

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne overlooked some of the top performing fast bowlers when asked who Pakistan’s best bowler.

Instead of picking players like Shaheen Shah Afridi or Hasan Ali, who would have been the choices of many others, he instead chose spinner Yasir Shah.

He revealed this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

“Yasir,” he said.

Yasir has predominantly played Test cricket for Pakistan and has taken 235 wickets in 46 Tests at an average of 31.08.

