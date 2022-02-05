Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-South Africa batsman Hashim Amla said Pakistan quick Mohammad Asif had the ability to “beat me on the outside edge”.

Asif was a maestro when it came to swinging the ball and troubled many batsmen since he could bowl both out-swing and in-swing.

Amla is not the only player who has talked about Asif’s superb bowling skills as legendary England batsman Kevin Pietersen even admitted that the Pakistan seamer caused him a lot of problems.

“I’d set myself up for an in-swinger and he’d beat me on the outside edge,” Amla was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the 23 Tests he played, Asif picked up 106 wickets at an average of 24.36.

He also took 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13.

As for his T20 International career, he claimed 13 wickets in 11 games at an average of 26.38.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 24094 ( 18.91 % ) Waqar Younis 2518 ( 1.98 % ) Javed Miandad 7775 ( 6.1 % ) Shahid Afridi 36022 ( 28.27 % ) Imran Khan 24581 ( 19.29 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2850 ( 2.24 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2381 ( 1.87 % ) Hanif Mohammad 438 ( 0.34 % ) Younis Khan 4768 ( 3.74 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2583 ( 2.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7592 ( 5.96 % ) Saeed Anwar 9055 ( 7.11 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 978 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1767 ( 1.39 % ) Back

