Hashim Amla: “He was the toughest to face”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla has admitted that Pakistan seamer Mohammad Asif was the toughest bowler he faced.
Amla has spoken about the trouble Asif caused him in the past, and recalled how he put his skills to the test.
“He was the toughest to face,” Amla was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Asif claimed 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Not so good to face, Hashim Amla on Pakistan bowler who was beautiful to watch
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related