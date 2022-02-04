Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla has admitted that Pakistan seamer Mohammad Asif was the toughest bowler he faced.

Amla has spoken about the trouble Asif caused him in the past, and recalled how he put his skills to the test.

“He was the toughest to face,” Amla was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Asif claimed 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Not so good to face, Hashim Amla on Pakistan bowler who was beautiful to watch

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 24092 ( 18.91 % ) Waqar Younis 2518 ( 1.98 % ) Javed Miandad 7775 ( 6.1 % ) Shahid Afridi 36022 ( 28.28 % ) Imran Khan 24580 ( 19.29 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2850 ( 2.24 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2381 ( 1.87 % ) Hanif Mohammad 438 ( 0.34 % ) Younis Khan 4768 ( 3.74 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2583 ( 2.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7592 ( 5.96 % ) Saeed Anwar 9054 ( 7.11 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 978 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1767 ( 1.39 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 24092 ( 18.91 % ) Waqar Younis 2518 ( 1.98 % ) Javed Miandad 7775 ( 6.1 % ) Shahid Afridi 36022 ( 28.28 % ) Imran Khan 24580 ( 19.29 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2850 ( 2.24 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2381 ( 1.87 % ) Hanif Mohammad 438 ( 0.34 % ) Younis Khan 4768 ( 3.74 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2583 ( 2.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7592 ( 5.96 % ) Saeed Anwar 9054 ( 7.11 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 978 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1767 ( 1.39 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...