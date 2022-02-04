Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Iconic South Africa batsman Hashim Amla said it was “beautiful” to watch Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif in action, but “not so good to face” him.
Amla has repeatedly spoken about Asif being the toughest bowler he faced during his illustrious international career.
With the ability to move the ball and bowl both out-swing and in-swing, Asif caused a lot of havoc when the ball was in his hand.
“He was a beautiful bowler to watch, but not so good to face,” Amla was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
In the 23 Tests he played, Asif took 106 wickets at an average of 24.36.
He also claimed 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13.
As for his T20 International career, he snapped up 13 wickets in 11 games at an average of 26.38.
ALSO CHECK OUT: A magician with the ball, Hashim Amla on Pakistan quick who was always a threat