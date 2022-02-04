Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary South Africa batsman Hashim Amla said Pakistan quick Mohammad Asif “was a magician with the ball”.

Asif had the ability to swing the ball both ways and was often a nightmare for opposition batsmen.

Despite showing great promise and having the potential to become one of Pakistan’s greatest-ever fast bowlers, his career was cut short when he was indicted in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.

“He was a magician with the ball,” Amla was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Asif took 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He caused me the most trouble, Hashim Amla on Pakistan bowler who put his skills to the test

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 24092 ( 18.91 % ) Waqar Younis 2518 ( 1.98 % ) Javed Miandad 7775 ( 6.1 % ) Shahid Afridi 36022 ( 28.28 % ) Imran Khan 24580 ( 19.29 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2850 ( 2.24 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2381 ( 1.87 % ) Hanif Mohammad 438 ( 0.34 % ) Younis Khan 4768 ( 3.74 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2583 ( 2.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7592 ( 5.96 % ) Saeed Anwar 9054 ( 7.11 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 978 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1767 ( 1.39 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 24092 ( 18.91 % ) Waqar Younis 2518 ( 1.98 % ) Javed Miandad 7775 ( 6.1 % ) Shahid Afridi 36022 ( 28.28 % ) Imran Khan 24580 ( 19.29 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2850 ( 2.24 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2381 ( 1.87 % ) Hanif Mohammad 438 ( 0.34 % ) Younis Khan 4768 ( 3.74 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2583 ( 2.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7592 ( 5.96 % ) Saeed Anwar 9054 ( 7.11 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 978 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1767 ( 1.39 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...