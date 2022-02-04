Legendary South Africa batsman Hashim Amla said Pakistan quick Mohammad Asif “was a magician with the ball”.
Asif had the ability to swing the ball both ways and was often a nightmare for opposition batsmen.
Despite showing great promise and having the potential to become one of Pakistan’s greatest-ever fast bowlers, his career was cut short when he was indicted in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.
“He was a magician with the ball,” Amla was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Asif took 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.