Former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla has admitted that out of all the great bowlers he faced in his international career, none caused him more trouble than Pakistan speedster Mohammad Asif.

Amla’s comments about Asif being so difficult to bat against has been echoed by other legendary batsmen, including England superstar Kevin Pietersen.

Asif claimed 106 wickets in 23 Tests for Pakistan at an average of 24.36.

He also took 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13.

As for his T20 International career, he picked up 13 wickets in 11 games at an average of 26.38.

“Mohammad Asif caused me the most trouble,” Amla was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

