Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has urged left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan to “focus on the process”.

This comes after Shaheen and Rizwan had stellar years in 2021 and won awards as a result of it.

Shaheen was named ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year, while Rizwan was bestowed with the T20I Cricketer of the Year prize.

With the Pakistan duo soaring right now, Shahid reminded them to “never forget what brought them to this level”.

“These two players need to know what helped them reach this level and they just need to focus on the process and never forget what brought them to this level. If they keep their focus on cricket, they will keep winning laurels,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Rizwan is currently captaining the Multan Sultans in PSL 7 and has been in superb form as he has scored 52 not out, 69, 0 and 12.

Shaheen, meanwhile, is leading the Lahore Qalandars and began his campaign with figures of 3-40.

He followed that up with figures of 1-31 and 2-19 against the Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi respectively.

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 502 ( 10.03 % ) Karachi Kings 1068 ( 21.33 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1651 ( 32.97 % ) Multan Sultans 709 ( 14.16 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 559 ( 11.16 % ) Quetta Gladiators 518 ( 10.35 % ) Back

