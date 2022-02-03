Matter of great pride, Afridi on Pakistan duo among the best in the world

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan icon Shahid Afridi said it is “a matter of great pride” that wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi “are featuring among the top players of the world”.

Both Rizwan and Shaheen had stellar years in 2021 and were rewarded for it too.

Rizwan was named the ICC’s T20I Cricketer of the Year, while Shaheen picked up the prestigious Men’s Cricketer of the Year prize.

“It’s a matter of great pride that Rizwan and Shaheen are featuring among the top players of the world,” Shahid was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Rizwan is currently captaining the Multan Sultans in the PSL and has been in fine form as he has scored 52 not out, 69, 0 and 12.

Shaheen, meanwhile, is leading the Lahore Qalandars and started his campaign with figures of 3-40.

He followed that up with figures of 1-31 and 2-19 against the Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi respectively.

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 502 ( 10.05 % ) Karachi Kings 1067 ( 21.36 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1646 ( 32.95 % ) Multan Sultans 704 ( 14.09 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 558 ( 11.17 % ) Quetta Gladiators 518 ( 10.37 % ) Back

