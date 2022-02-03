Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Mohammad Huraira believes he is ready to represent his country in all three formats of the game.

This comes after he was the highest run-scorer in the recently-concluded edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Huraira, who is the nephew of Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, even became the second-youngest Pakistan player to score a triple century in first-class cricket.

His breathtaking 311 was among the three centuries and five fifties he scored for Northern in the tournament.

Overall, he finished with 986 runs in 11 games at an average of 58.

“My next target is to represent Pakistan in all three formats, and to give match-winning performances for my country,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Huraira is currently part of Islamabad United’s squad in the PSL, but has yet to play a game.

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 502 ( 10.05 % ) Karachi Kings 1067 ( 21.36 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1646 ( 32.95 % ) Multan Sultans 704 ( 14.09 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 558 ( 11.17 % ) Quetta Gladiators 518 ( 10.37 % ) Back

