Pakistan big-hitter Asif Ali has revealed that he spoke to former head coach Misbah-ul-Haq about the need to work harder.

Asif recalled how he told himself that he had to do more than he ever had before ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The 30-year-old didn’t disappoint as he scored 57 runs in six matches at an average of 57 and a strike-rate of 237.50.

His most notable performance came against Afghanistan, where he won Pakistan the match with some late heroics.

Asif smashed an unbeaten 25 off seven balls, which included four sixes.

All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat, where he finished off the game and led Pakistan to an impressive five-wicket win.

He also dominated in the five-wicket win over New Zealand, where he walloped 27 off 12 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.

“When I was going to the World Cup, I told myself that I will have to work harder than I ever have. I had a conversation with Misbah on it too,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Asif is currently playing for Islamabad United in PSL 7 and has batted once in the two games he has played, where he scored 15 runs.

