Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed said he is “hopeful to make it big” in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Sarfaraz is captaining the Quetta Gladiators and didn’t need to bat in his first game, which was a five-wicket loss to the Peshawar Zalmi.

In the second match against the Karachi Kings, which the Gladiators won by eight wickets, he scored an unbeaten 16.

As for the third match, he made 21 runs, but the Gladiators lost to the Multan Sultans by six runs.

“PSL is important for every player in Pakistan. So yes, it is important for me too and I am hopeful to make it big for me this time around,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

In PSL 6, Sarfaraz was one of the top players as he was the sixth-highest run-scorer with 321 runs in 10 matches for the Gladiators, which included three fifties, at an average of 45.85 and a strike-rate of 137.76.

However, he has not played international cricket regularly since Mohammad Rizwan replaced him as Pakistan’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman.

Despite this, Sarfaraz knows he could feature for Pakistan more regularly if he has a strong PSL campaign.

