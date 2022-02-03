It’s clear he wanted to play more, Afridi on veteran Pakistan player

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said it is clear that Mohammad Hafeez wanted to play more international cricket.

This comes after Hafeez announced his retirement from international cricket at the beginning of January.

Afridi noted that “it was clear from his body language” that Hafeez still wanted to keep representing his country.

“I was listening to his [Hafeez] statement and it was clear from his body language that he wanted to play more cricket for Pakistan rather than leaving early,” he said on Samaa TV’s show Game Set Match as quoted by Cricwick.

Hafeez is now playing for the Lahore Qalandars in PSL 7 and started his campaign with 16 runs against the Multan Sultans, which his side lost by five wickets.

He followed that up with scores of 24 and 37 not out against the Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi respectively.

