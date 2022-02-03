Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan power-hitter Shahid Afridi said he feels there was a “communication gap” between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.

His comments come after Hafeez announced his retirement from international cricket in early January.

While Afridi noted that he has spoken about the PCB not communicating properly with players in the past, he added that he is glad Hafeez “didn’t turn that into a major issue”.

“I always talk about [the] communication gap between the PCB and players and I have a strong feeling that the same was the case with Hafeez. Although, it was good to see that he didn’t turn that into a major issue,” he said on Samaa TV’s show Game Set Match as quoted by Cricwick.

Hafeez is currently representing the Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and made scores of 16, 24 and 37 not out in his first three games.

ALSO CHECK OUT: It’s clear he wanted to play more, Shahid Afridi on veteran Pakistan player

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 502 ( 10.05 % ) Karachi Kings 1067 ( 21.36 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1646 ( 32.95 % ) Multan Sultans 704 ( 14.09 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 558 ( 11.17 % ) Quetta Gladiators 518 ( 10.37 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 502 ( 10.05 % ) Karachi Kings 1067 ( 21.36 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1646 ( 32.95 % ) Multan Sultans 704 ( 14.09 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 558 ( 11.17 % ) Quetta Gladiators 518 ( 10.37 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...