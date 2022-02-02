Salman Butt: “He needs to put on some muscle by weight training and proper diet”
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said India all-rounder Hardik Pandya needs to gain muscle through weight training and a proper diet.
His comments come after Pandya has been sidelined with a number of injuries as of late.
With the 28-year-old having fallen down the pecking order, Salman noted that Pandya needs to become stronger before coming his international return.
“He needs to put on some muscle by weight training and proper diet,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.
