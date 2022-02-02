Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said India all-rounder Hardik Pandya “can’t even bowl 4 overs properly at the moment”.

Pandya’s career has stalled lately due to a string of injuries that has kept him on the sidelines.

However, while the 28-year-old is on the road to recovery, Salman pointed out that even former India head coach Ravi Shastri said that Pandya needs to “go back and work hard”.

“Ravi Shastri recently said Pandya should go back and work hard so that he is able to bowl 4 overs. That means he can’t even bowl 4 overs properly at the moment,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma MS Dhoni Mohammed Shami Ravindra Jadeja Hardik Pandya Lokesh Rahul Jasprit Bumrah Kuldeep Yadav Yuzvendra Chahal Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli 517 ( 20.74 % ) Rohit Sharma 1248 ( 50.06 % ) MS Dhoni 245 ( 9.83 % ) Mohammed Shami 116 ( 4.65 % ) Ravindra Jadeja 28 ( 1.12 % ) Hardik Pandya 29 ( 1.16 % ) Lokesh Rahul 248 ( 9.95 % ) Jasprit Bumrah 21 ( 0.84 % ) Kuldeep Yadav 6 ( 0.24 % ) Yuzvendra Chahal 4 ( 0.16 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 31 ( 1.24 % ) Back

