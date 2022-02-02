Salman Butt: “That means he can’t even bowl 4 overs properly at the moment”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said India all-rounder Hardik Pandya “can’t even bowl 4 overs properly at the moment”.
Pandya’s career has stalled lately due to a string of injuries that has kept him on the sidelines.
However, while the 28-year-old is on the road to recovery, Salman pointed out that even former India head coach Ravi Shastri said that Pandya needs to “go back and work hard”.
“Ravi Shastri recently said Pandya should go back and work hard so that he is able to bowl 4 overs. That means he can’t even bowl 4 overs properly at the moment,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.