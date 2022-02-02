Salman Butt: “Hardik Pandya’s body is so weak that he can’t even survive in a single format”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said India all-rouder Hardik Pandya’s “body is so weak” that he cannot even survive in one format of the game.
Pandya is no doubt a talented cricketer who can win games single-handedly, but a string of injuries has kept him sidelined for long periods of time as of late.
Salman noted that something has to change, especially considering how useful of an asset Pandya can be.
“Hardik Pandya’s body is so weak that he can’t even survive in a single format,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Fantastic cricketer, Shahid Afridi on 29-year-old Pakistan player he really likes
Who is your favourite current India cricketer?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related