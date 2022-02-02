Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said India all-rouder Hardik Pandya’s “body is so weak” that he cannot even survive in one format of the game.

Pandya is no doubt a talented cricketer who can win games single-handedly, but a string of injuries has kept him sidelined for long periods of time as of late.

Salman noted that something has to change, especially considering how useful of an asset Pandya can be.

“Hardik Pandya’s body is so weak that he can’t even survive in a single format,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma MS Dhoni Mohammed Shami Ravindra Jadeja Hardik Pandya Lokesh Rahul Jasprit Bumrah Kuldeep Yadav Yuzvendra Chahal Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli 517 ( 20.74 % ) Rohit Sharma 1248 ( 50.06 % ) MS Dhoni 245 ( 9.83 % ) Mohammed Shami 116 ( 4.65 % ) Ravindra Jadeja 28 ( 1.12 % ) Hardik Pandya 29 ( 1.16 % ) Lokesh Rahul 248 ( 9.95 % ) Jasprit Bumrah 21 ( 0.84 % ) Kuldeep Yadav 6 ( 0.24 % ) Yuzvendra Chahal 4 ( 0.16 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 31 ( 1.24 % ) Back

