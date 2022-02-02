Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan great Shahid Afridi said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is a “fantastic cricketer”.

He added that the 29-year-old is “also a great human being”, which is something “I really like about him”.

Rizwan has become one of Pakistan’s top performers and he was even named the ICC’s T20I Cricketer of the Year.

“Besides being a fantastic cricketer, he’s also a great human being and that’s what I really like about him,” Afridi said on a Samaa News program as quoted by Cricwick.

Rizwan has carried on performing well in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is captaining the Multan Sultans.

He was on fire in the first game against the Karachi Kings, which the Sultans won by seven wickets, as he hammered an unbeaten 52 off 47 balls, which included five boundaries and a six.

He followed that up with scores of 69, 0 and 12.

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 501 ( 10.04 % ) Karachi Kings 1067 ( 21.37 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1645 ( 32.95 % ) Multan Sultans 704 ( 14.1 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 557 ( 11.16 % ) Quetta Gladiators 518 ( 10.38 % ) Back

Like this: Like Loading...