Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan power-hitter Shahid Afridi said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan knew his consistent performances would take him forward.

After Sarfaraz Ahmed was stripped of the captaincy, Rizwan replaced him as Pakistan’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman.

His strong performances have helped him cement his position in the squad and last year, he even won the ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year award.

With Rizwan continuing to reach new heights, Afridi couldn’t be happier for the 29-year-old.

“Rizwan always knew that his performances will take him forward,” Afridi said on a Samaa News program as quoted by Cricwick.

Rizwan is currently leading the Multan Sultans in PSL 7, where he began his campaign with an unbeaten 52 off 47 balls, which included five boundaries and a six, in the seven-wicket win over the Karachi Kings.

In the team’s second fixture against the Lahore Qalandars, he continued to shine as he smashed 69 off 42 balls, which included six boundaries and three sixes.

He followed that up with a duck against the Quetta Gladiators.

