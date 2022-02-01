Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi lauded wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for waiting for his opportunity without complaining.

Since being given the chance to cement his place as Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman, Rizwan has grabbed it with both hands and never looked back.

In fact, he was in such good form last year that he won the ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year award.

“He waited a lot for his opportunity without ever complaining about it,” Afridi said on a Samaa News program as quoted by Cricwick.

Rizwan has maintained his red-hot form while captaining the Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He kicked off his campaign with a bang as he struck an unbeaten 52 off 47 balls, which included five boundaries and a six, to lead his side to a seven-wicket win over the Karachi Kings.

As for the second match against the Lahore Qalandars, he made 69 off 42 balls, which included six boundaries and three sixes.

In the team’s most recent game against the Quetta Gladiators, he made a duck.

