Iconic Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s “patience and determination is extremely praiseworthy”.

Rizwan was one of the standout performers in the world in 2021, and was rewarded for his consistent performances as he was named the ICC’s T20I Cricketer of the Year.

He has continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is captaining the Multan Sultans.

In his side’s opening game, he scored an unbeaten 52 off 47 balls, which included five boundaries and a six, as the Sultans took down the Karachi Kings by seven wickets.

He followed that up with scores of 69 and 0.

“His patience and determination is extremely praiseworthy,” Afridi said on a Samaa News program as quoted by Cricwick.

