Hard to bowl to him, Wahab Riaz on incredibly elegant Pakistan batsman

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz has admitted that he finds it hard to bowl to captain Babar Azam.

Azam is one of the top batsmen in the world and has been excelling in all three formats as of late.

However, Azam isn’t the only player Wahab has a tough time bowling to as he has the same problem when going up against India limited overs captain Rohit Sharma.

“There are a lot of such players like Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam who are hard to bowl to,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam is captaining the Karachi Kings in the PSL and started his campaign with scores of 23, 32 and 41.

Wahab, meanwhile, is representing the Peshawar Zalmi and went wicketless in his first game against Islamabad United.

