May have been misguided, Misbah on Pakistan player frustrated with him

Former Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir may have been “misguided by some people”.

Amir has not seen eye to eye with Misbah in the past, and even retired from international cricket in December 2020.

He said that he would consider returning if Misbah left as head coach.

While that has already happened, Amir hasn’t shown any interest in coming back to play for his country thus far.

“I don’t know maybe he was misguided by some people, there is no need to be personal,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Amir is playing for the Karachi Kings in PSL 7, but wasn’t picked for the team’s first two matches.

