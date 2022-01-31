Have a lot of capability, Wahab Riaz on two very quick Pakistan bowlers

Wahab Riaz: “They have a lot of capability”
Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz said the pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali have “a lot of capability”.
Afridi and Hasan have become the spearheads of Pakistan’s pace attack and are regularly relied upon to take early wickets.
Wahab said the pair are among the best fast bowlers in the world right now, along with Australia left-arm speedster Mitchell Starc and India quick Jasprit Bumrah.
“They have a lot of capability,” Wahab was quoted as saying by Cricwick when talking about the four mentioned seamers.
