Have a lot of capability, Wahab Riaz on two very quick Pakistan bowlers

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz said the pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali have “a lot of capability”.

Afridi and Hasan have become the spearheads of Pakistan’s pace attack and are regularly relied upon to take early wickets.

Wahab said the pair are among the best fast bowlers in the world right now, along with Australia left-arm speedster Mitchell Starc and India quick Jasprit Bumrah.

“They have a lot of capability,” Wahab was quoted as saying by Cricwick when talking about the four mentioned seamers.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38446 ( 12.73 % ) Babar Azam 222642 ( 73.7 % ) Steve Smith 5977 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7483 ( 2.48 % ) Kane Williamson 12817 ( 4.24 % ) Joe Root 993 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1869 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 611 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7875 ( 2.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 936 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 618 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1821 ( 0.6 % ) Back

