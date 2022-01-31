Execute their plans superbly, Wahab Riaz on Pakistan wicket-taking duo

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz heaped praise on Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali for their ability to “read the game and execute their plans really well”.

Wahab’s comments come after he named Afridi and Hasan as two of the top pace bowlers in the world right now.

In addition to the talented Pakistan duo, he also picked Australia’s Mitchell Starc and India’s Jasprit Bumrah.

“They read the game and execute their plans really well,” Wahab was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

