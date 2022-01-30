You can’t say why am I dropped, Misbah hits out at Pakistan pace bowler

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir cannot “say that I am above everything and that why am I dropped”.

Misbah has expressed his concerns about Amir’s form previously, especially when the speedster was left out of the team.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020, but said that he would be open to returning if Misbah quit as head coach.

While that has already happened, the 29-year-old has provided any indication that he plans to make an international comeback.

“You can’t say that I am above everything and that why am I dropped?” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Amir is playing for the Karachi Kings in PSL 7, which began on Thursday.

