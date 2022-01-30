Easy for him to make a comeback, Misbah on Pakistan swing maestro

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq noted that it’s easy for pace bowlers like Mohammad Amir to make a comeback.

Misbah has expressed his concerns about Amir’s form in the past.

Furthermore, the 29-year-old opted to retire from international cricket in December 2020.

Amir said that he would consider returning once Misbah resigned as Pakistan head coach, but despite that already having happened, he hasn’t shown any indication of wanting to play international cricket again.

Nonetheless, if he does decide to do it, Misbah feels that Amir can regain his place in the Pakistan team.

“It’s very simple; regain your form and make a comeback, it’s very easy for a fast bowler [to stage a comeback],” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Amir is currently playing for the Karachi Kings in PSL 7, which began on Thursday. However, he wasn’t selected for the team’s first two games.

