Prove yourself and come back, Misbah on Pakistan player who has complained about his treatment

Posted on by
Misbah-ul-Haq told Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir to prove himself and come back

Misbah-ul-Haq: “It’s part of your life, if you are out of the team then prove yourself and come back”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq said speedster Mohammad Amir needs to prove himself and come back.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020, but has shown no signs of wanting to return.

However, should he plan to do so in the future, Misbah noted that Amir has to give the selectors a reason to grant him another opportunity.

“It’s part of your life, if you are out of the team then prove yourself and come back,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Amir is currently representing the Karachi Kings in PSL 7 and will no doubt be looking to have a strong campaign by taking plenty of wickets.

ALSO CHECK OUT: You can’t say why am I dropped, Misbah-ul-Haq hits out at Pakistan pace bowler

Coming Soon
Who will win PSL 7?
Who will win PSL 7?
Who will win PSL 7?

Leave a Reply