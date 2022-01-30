He can be top-class again, Misbah backs Pakistan player to find his spark

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir “can be a top-class bowler again”.
Misbah feels that Amir hasn’t been at his best for a while.
The 29-year-old retired from international cricket in December 2020 and has been featuring in different T20 competitions around the world.
Despite thinking that Amir wasn’t performing at his highest level, Misbah doesn’t see any reason why the speedster can’t become one of the world’s elite bowlers again.
“He can be a top-class bowler again,” the former captain was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
Amir is part of the Karachi Kings’ squad for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), but he wasn’t picked for the first two matches they played.
