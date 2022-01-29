Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq admitted that left-arm speedster Mohammad Amir is a “top-class bowler”.

Amir announced his retirement from international cricket in December 2020, but said he would be open to returning if Misbah stepped down as head coach of the national team.

Even though that has already happened, the 29-year-old hasn’t provided any signs that he will be coming out of retirement anytime soon.

“He is a top-class bowler,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Amir is playing for the Karachi Kings in PSL 7, which started on Thursday.

