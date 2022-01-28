Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq said everything is working in wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s favour.

He noted that this is the case since Rizwan is a very “disciplined” cricketer and has a lot of fight in him.

In the T20 World Cup, Rizwan accumulated 281 runs in six matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 70.25 and a strike-rate of 127.72.

He then made 90 runs at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 90.90 in the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh.

As for the two-Test series against the same opposition, he scored 58 runs, which included a top score of 53 not out, at an average of 58.

In regards to the T20 series against the West Indies, Rizwan amassed 203 runs in three games, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 67.66 and a strike-rate of 159.84.

“He is a fighter and the way he is disciplined, it is working in his favour,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Rizwan, who was named the ICC’s T20I Cricketer of the Year, will now be looking to have a strong campaign while captaining the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He began his campaign with an unbeaten 52 off 47 balls, which included five boundaries and a six, as the Sultans defeated the Karachi Kings by seven wickets.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Hasn’t looked back since finding confidence, Misbah-ul-Haq on Pakistan player reaching new heights

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 329 ( 9.33 % ) Karachi Kings 876 ( 24.84 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1205 ( 34.17 % ) Multan Sultans 336 ( 9.53 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 388 ( 11 % ) Quetta Gladiators 392 ( 11.12 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 329 ( 9.33 % ) Karachi Kings 876 ( 24.84 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1205 ( 34.17 % ) Multan Sultans 336 ( 9.53 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 388 ( 11 % ) Quetta Gladiators 392 ( 11.12 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...