Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq said when left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir was playing domestic cricket for Northern, “every other bowler was bowling better than him”.

Amir hasn’t been on the best terms with Misbah and even said that he would only consider ending his international retirement when Misbah stepped down as Pakistan head coach.

Misbah has already stepped down from the role, but Amir hasn’t indicated if he plans to start playing for his country again.

“Even for Northern, every other bowler was bowling better than him,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Amir is currently in action for the Karachi Kings in PSL 7, which began on January 27 and will conclude on February 27.

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 360 ( 9.18 % ) Karachi Kings 941 ( 23.99 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1350 ( 34.41 % ) Multan Sultans 408 ( 10.4 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 437 ( 11.14 % ) Quetta Gladiators 427 ( 10.88 % ) Back

