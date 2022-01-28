Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said he told wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan that he should open the batting “on [a] regular basis”.

This comes after Rizwan was named the ICC’s T20I Cricketer of the Year for 2021.

It also at the start of PSL 7, where Rizwan is captaining the Multan Sultans.

Misbah recalled that he advised Rizwan to open the batting when the team were on a flight prior to a T20 International.

“We were on a flight ahead of a T20 and I told Rizwan to open and I shared that we want him to open the [batting] on [a] regular basis,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Rizwan smashed an unbeaten 52 off 47 balls, which included five boundaries and a six, as the Sultans cruised to a seven-wicket win over the Karachi Kings.

