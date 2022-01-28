Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan plays pace and spin very well.

From the moment Rizwan was picked, Misbah knew he was going to be successful as he is not weak to either style of bowling.

In the T20 World Cup, Rizwan scored 281 runs in six matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 70.25 and a strike-rate of 127.72.

He followed that up with 90 runs at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 90.90 in the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh.

As for the two-Test series, he made 58 runs, which included a top score of 53 not out, at an average of 58.

In regards to the recently-concluded three-match T20 series against the West Indies, Rizwan continued to shine as he accumulated 203 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 67.66 and a strike-rate of 159.84.

“Behind Rizwan’s selection, I knew the way he plays, whenever he gets pace, he utilizes it well and plays well against spin after getting set,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Rizwan is currently featuring in PSL 7, where he is captaining the Multan Sultans.

He began his campaign with an unbeaten 52 off 47 balls, which included five boundaries and a six, as the Sultans beat the Karachi Kings by seven wickets.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Still needs to prove himself, Misbah-ul-Haq on Pakistan player who has become a superstar in quick time

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 329 ( 9.33 % ) Karachi Kings 876 ( 24.85 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1205 ( 34.18 % ) Multan Sultans 335 ( 9.5 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 388 ( 11.01 % ) Quetta Gladiators 392 ( 11.12 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 329 ( 9.33 % ) Karachi Kings 876 ( 24.85 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1205 ( 34.18 % ) Multan Sultans 335 ( 9.5 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 388 ( 11.01 % ) Quetta Gladiators 392 ( 11.12 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...