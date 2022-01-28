Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan hasn’t looked back since finding his confidence.

Rizwan was one of the top performers in the world in 2021, and was rewarded for it by being named the ICC’s T20I Cricketer of the Year.

In the T20 World Cup, the 29-year-old amassed 281 runs in six matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 70.25 and a strike-rate of 127.72.

He then scored 90 runs at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 90.90 in the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh.

As for the two-Test series that followed, he accumulated 58 runs, which included a top score of 53 not out, at an average of 58.

In regards to the T20 series against the West Indies, Rizwan made 203 runs in three matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 67.66 and a strike-rate of 159.84.

“He got confidence and there was no looking back,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Rizwan will be looking to maintain his red-hot form in PSL 7, where he is captaining the Multan Sultans.

He started the tournament with an unbeaten 52 off 47 balls, which included five boundaries and a six, as the Sultans demolished the Karachi Kings by seven wickets.

