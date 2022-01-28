Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan still “needs to prove himself in all three formats”.

His comments come after Rizwan had a breakout year in 2021, whereby he was among the top players in the world and made his presence felt in limited overs cricket and Test cricket as well.

Even after being named the ICC’s T20I Cricketer of the Year, Misbah feels that Rizwan has to keep putting up strong performances on a consistent basis to show that he is a world-class cricketer.

“Rizi is relatively new and he needs to prove himself in all three formats,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

“Rizwan has played more T20 cricket and excelled in it but he has to prove himself in ODI and Test yet.”

Rizwan is captaining the Multan Sultans in PSL 7 and started his campaign by scoring an unbeaten 52 off 47 balls, which included five boundaries and a six, as his side crushed the Karachi Kings by seven wickets.

