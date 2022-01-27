Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes captain Babar Azam is the “top batsman in the world in all formats”.

Azam is, without a doubt, regarded as one of the most elite players in the game right now.

However, Misbah feels he has surpassed all the competition and stands alone at the summit when it comes to the best batsmen in world cricket.

“Overall Babar is the top batsman in the world in all formats,” the former Pakistan captain was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam will now captain the Karachi Kings in PSL 7, which will be held from January 27 to February 27.

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 283 ( 9.02 % ) Karachi Kings 800 ( 25.51 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1065 ( 33.96 % ) Multan Sultans 289 ( 9.22 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 348 ( 11.1 % ) Quetta Gladiators 351 ( 11.19 % ) Back

