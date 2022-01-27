Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is matching captain Babar Azam “at the moment with his performances”.

In the T20 World Cup, Rizwan accumulated 281 runs in six matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 70.25 and a strike-rate of 127.72.

He then scored 90 runs at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 90.90 in the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh.

As for the two-Test series, he mustered 58 runs, which included a top score of 53 not out, at an average of 58.

In regards to the recently-concluded three-match T20 series against the West Indies Rizwan continued his red-hot form as he amassed 203 runs in three matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 67.66 and a strike-rate of 159.84.

“Mohammad Rizwan is matching Babar at the moment with his performances,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Rizwan will now captain the Multan Sultans in PSL 7, which will be held from January 27 to February 27.

ALSO CHECK OUT: So happy to see him perform well, Misbah-ul-Haq on Pakistan big-hitting game-changer

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 283 ( 9.02 % ) Karachi Kings 800 ( 25.51 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1065 ( 33.96 % ) Multan Sultans 289 ( 9.22 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 348 ( 11.1 % ) Quetta Gladiators 351 ( 11.19 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 283 ( 9.02 % ) Karachi Kings 800 ( 25.51 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1065 ( 33.96 % ) Multan Sultans 289 ( 9.22 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 348 ( 11.1 % ) Quetta Gladiators 351 ( 11.19 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...