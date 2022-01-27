Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said he is so happy to see batsman Asif Ali performing well.

Asif has made his presence felt over the past few months as he made 57 runs in six matches at an average of 57 and a strike-rate of 237.50 during the T20 World Cup.

His most notable performance came against Afghanistan, where he won Pakistan the match with some late heroics.

Asif thumped an unbeaten 25 off seven balls, which included four sixes.

All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat, where he finished off the game and led Pakistan to an impressive five-wicket win.

He also did well in the five-wicket win over New Zealand, where he smoked 27 off 12 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.

Asif didn’t feature in any of the games during the recent three-match T20 series against Bangladesh.

As for the three-match T20 series against the West Indies, he scored 31 runs at an average of 15.50 and a strike-rate of 172.22.

“About Asif Ali, I am very glad that he performed on the big stage. Even if there was someone else who had performed instead of Asif, you feel happy for him so similarly, I am happy with Asif’s performance,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Asif will now represent Islamabad United in PSL 7, which will be played from January 27 to February 27.

