Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said he is aiming to reclaim his spot in the national team by having a strong campaign in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Sarfaraz will captain the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7 and will be looking to replicate the form he showed in PSL 6.
In last year’s PSL, he was the sixth-highest run-scorer with 321 runs in 10 matches, which included three fifties, at an average of 45.85 and a strike-rate of 137.76.
With Sarfaraz only having played a handful of international matches lately since he has fallen behind Mohammad Rizwan and become the back-up wicketkeeper-batsman, he knows that he will have to put up a number of strong performances to impress the national selectors.
“PSL is hope for me. Attempts will be made to make a place in the national team by showing good performance,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
PSL 7 is set to be held from January 27 to February 27.
