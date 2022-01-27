Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan pace bowler Abdur Khan said Mohammad Asif was “more lethal” than England speedster James Anderson.
Anderson currently holds the record for the most wickets taken by a fast bowler in Test cricket.
However, Khan noted that there are certain things that Asif did which made him more dangerous than Anderson.
He pointed out that Asif’s “body mechanics were more relaxed and upright”, which enabled him to be successful in all conditions around the world.
— Abdur Rouf Khan (@AbdurRoufKhan6) January 20, 2022
“Asif was more lethal [than] Anderson because his body mechanics were more relaxed and upright [than] Anderson, that’s why he was more successful in every part of the world, especially in Asian conditions,” he said on Twitter.
