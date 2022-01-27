Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan pace bowler Abdur Khan said Mohammad Asif was “more lethal” than England speedster James Anderson.

Anderson currently holds the record for the most wickets taken by a fast bowler in Test cricket.

However, Khan noted that there are certain things that Asif did which made him more dangerous than Anderson.

He pointed out that Asif’s “body mechanics were more relaxed and upright”, which enabled him to be successful in all conditions around the world.



Asif was more lethal then Anderson because his body mechanics were more relaxed and upright then Anderson that's why he was more successful In every part of the world especially in Asian conditions. pic.twitter.com/QfZsA9L8vI — Abdur Rouf Khan (@AbdurRoufKhan6) January 20, 2022

“Asif was more lethal [than] Anderson because his body mechanics were more relaxed and upright [than] Anderson, that’s why he was more successful in every part of the world, especially in Asian conditions,” he said on Twitter.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 24091 ( 18.91 % ) Waqar Younis 2518 ( 1.98 % ) Javed Miandad 7774 ( 6.1 % ) Shahid Afridi 36021 ( 28.28 % ) Imran Khan 24579 ( 19.29 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2850 ( 2.24 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2381 ( 1.87 % ) Hanif Mohammad 438 ( 0.34 % ) Younis Khan 4767 ( 3.74 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2582 ( 2.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7591 ( 5.96 % ) Saeed Anwar 9054 ( 7.11 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 976 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1767 ( 1.39 % ) Back

