Image courtesy of: Zimbio

England batsman Alex Hales said he wasn’t surprised to see Pakistan powerhouse Asif Ali light it up at the T20 World Cup.

Asif amassed 57 runs in six matches at an average of 57 and a strike-rate of 237.50.

His most notable performance came against Afghanistan, where he won Pakistan the match with some late heroics.

Asif blasted an unbeaten 25 off seven balls, which included four sixes.

All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat, where he finished off the game and led Pakistan to an impressive five-wicket win.

He also shone in the five-wicket win over New Zealand, where he smashed 27 off 12 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.

“It was no surprise to me when he lit up the T20 World Cup,” Hales said in a statement released by Islamabad United as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Hales will now playing alongside Asif for Islamabad United in PSL 7.

The tournament is scheduled to be held from January 27 to February 27.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Have always been a fan of him, Alex Hales on Pakistan batsman who can hammer monster sixes

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 283 ( 9.02 % ) Karachi Kings 800 ( 25.51 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1065 ( 33.96 % ) Multan Sultans 289 ( 9.22 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 348 ( 11.1 % ) Quetta Gladiators 351 ( 11.19 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 283 ( 9.02 % ) Karachi Kings 800 ( 25.51 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1065 ( 33.96 % ) Multan Sultans 289 ( 9.22 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 348 ( 11.1 % ) Quetta Gladiators 351 ( 11.19 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...