Image courtesy of: Zimbio

England batsman Alex Hales said he has always been a fan of Pakistan power-hitter Asif Ali.

His comments come ahead of PSL 7, where he will be playing alongside Asif for Islamabad United.

Asif has been in good form over the past few months as he scored 57 runs in six matches at an average of 57 and a strike-rate of 237.50 during the T20 World Cup.

His most notable performance came against Afghanistan, where he won Pakistan the match with some late heroics.

Asif hammered an unbeaten 25 off seven balls, which included four sixes.

All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat, where he finished off the game and led Pakistan to an impressive five-wicket win.

He also did well in the five-wicket win over New Zealand, where he struck 27 off 12 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.

Asif didn’t feature in any of the games during the recent three-match T20 series against Bangladesh.

As for the three-match T20 series against the West Indies, he mustered 31 runs at an average of 15.50 and a strike-rate of 172.22.

“I have always been a fan of Asif Ali,” Hales said in a statement released by Islamabad United as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

PSL 7 is scheduled to take place from January 27 to February 27.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistani pace, Danny Morrison on 21-year-old bowling well over 150 kph

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 283 ( 9.03 % ) Karachi Kings 800 ( 25.52 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1065 ( 33.97 % ) Multan Sultans 288 ( 9.19 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 348 ( 11.1 % ) Quetta Gladiators 351 ( 11.2 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 283 ( 9.03 % ) Karachi Kings 800 ( 25.52 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1065 ( 33.97 % ) Multan Sultans 288 ( 9.19 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 348 ( 11.1 % ) Quetta Gladiators 351 ( 11.2 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...